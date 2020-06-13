127 Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD📍
You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis. The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly.
Want to move to Maryland City? You better be prepared to search hard, cause vacancies in the city are rare. About 60 percent of homes are owned and 36 percent are rented, which means you’ll have an easier time finding a house to buy or live in than apartments for rent, and a harder time if you want to rent somewhere more temporarily. If you are preparing to move, it would be best to be ready to put an application in for an apartment on the spot, if you see something you like. Gather up your financial documents – bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, proof of employment, copies of your IDs and landlord references – and be ready to turn them in with a rental application.
There are basically two parts of Maryland City – the old, original part adjacent to Fort Meade, and the new housing development built there recently. Read more to find out which area will suit your housing needs more.
Fort Meade: The southern portion of Maryland City borders Fort Meade, and most of the houses have been around since the 50s. Expect typical suburbia, with smaller houses and a more run down vibe than the other half of Maryland City. It’s still a nice, quiet and safe place to live --- just not where to go if you’re looking for fancy. $
Russett: Russett is the new housing area built in Maryland City in the 1990s. It’s a pretty fancy community with large houses, playgrounds, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball courts, a community center and a homeowner’s association. It has a good combination of single-family homes, townhomes, apartment complexes and condos for rent. Russett is set in a park-like setting, so it’s definitely a good place for you if you like walking, biking, playing sports, or just spending time outside in general. $$$$$
If you live in Maryland City, you’ll probably want to have a car. That’s because the town is suburban, and you’ll want it to do things like get your groceries or go to the movies. However, if you are planning to commute into and about of Baltimore or Anapolis, you don’t technically need a car to survive. The Maryland Transit Administration runs a pretty good bus service in the area. You can get bus service in and out of the cities at a regular schedule, so if driving’s not your thing, don’t feel like you’ll be stuck at home.
For a nice day trip, public transportation can get you to Washington, DC in about a half-hour . It’s the ideal place to be for a balance of quiet, suburban living and the exciting city life.