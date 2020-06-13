Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

127 Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,723
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Maryland City
2 Units Available
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1082 sqft
Units have all utilities included, eat-in kitchens and oversized windows. Located close to Target, Walmart and other shopping. Community offers residents picnic areas, walking paths and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3527 MARCEY CREEK ROAD
3527 Marcey Creek Road, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2346 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2300 square feet of living space.Beautiful hardwood flooring in entry, hallways, kitchen, sunroom, upper staircase and master bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3503 IVY BANK LN
3503 Ivy Bank Place, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Wow!! 2 Car garage townhouse. Master suite w/vaulted ceilings, luxury soaking tub, separateshower, dual sinks. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Minutes to commuter routes/rail, Ft.Meade, NSA, shopping, and more! Community pools, tennis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3107 River Bend Ct
3107 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
Move in ready 1st floor condo located in the desired Russett community minutes from Fort Meade and major highways. All major stores within 3 miles distance.

1 of 23

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3264 Nile Ln
3264 Nile Lane, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1888 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 22, 2020. Spacious 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in The Russett. Kitchen has hardwood floors, breakfast bar, pantry and all appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs! Finished basement with walk out via sliding door.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8229 Shooting Star Lane
8229 Shooting Star Lane, Maryland City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 30

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
8605 CROOKED TREE LANE
8605 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2576 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,3 Full Bath,1 half bath & 2-car garage,2450 sq feet of living space. Kitchen includes granite counters,maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors on entire main living level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Maryland City
1 Unit Available
3321 YELLOW FLOWER ROAD
3321 Yellow Flower Road, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1440 sqft
Very nice three level townhome in great location- Laurel MD, between Balt and DC. Close to BW Parkway. Three bedrooms, Two full bath plus half bath on main level, large kitchen. Din Area and Living room on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland City
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Maryland City
73 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
610 MAIN STREET
610 Main Street, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated condo in a great location. Walking distance to local restaurants & short drive to 95, Highway 1 and 495. Tile floors throughout the open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland City
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
City GuideMaryland City
“My father was a preacher in Maryland and we had crab feasts – with corn on the cob, but no beer, being Methodist – outside on the church lawn.” (– Tori Amos)

You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis.  The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly.

Moving to Maryland City

Want to move to Maryland City? You better be prepared to search hard, cause vacancies in the city are rare. About 60 percent of homes are owned and 36 percent are rented, which means you’ll have an easier time finding a house to buy or live in than apartments for rent, and a harder time if you want to rent somewhere more temporarily. If you are preparing to move, it would be best to be ready to put an application in for an apartment on the spot, if you see something you like. Gather up your financial documents – bank statements, tax returns, pay stubs, proof of employment, copies of your IDs and landlord references – and be ready to turn them in with a rental application.

Neighborhoods in Maryland City

There are basically two parts of Maryland City – the old, original part adjacent to Fort Meade, and the new housing development built there recently. Read more to find out which area will suit your housing needs more.

Fort Meade: The southern portion of Maryland City borders Fort Meade, and most of the houses have been around since the 50s. Expect typical suburbia, with smaller houses and a more run down vibe than the other half of Maryland City. It’s still a nice, quiet and safe place to live --- just not where to go if you’re looking for fancy. $

Russett: Russett is the new housing area built in Maryland City in the 1990s. It’s a pretty fancy community with large houses, playgrounds,  pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball courts, a community center and a homeowner’s association. It has a good combination of single-family homes, townhomes, apartment complexes and condos for rent. Russett is set in a park-like setting, so it’s definitely a good place for you if you like walking, biking, playing sports, or just spending time outside in general. $$$$$

Living in Maryland City

If you live in Maryland City, you’ll probably want to have a car. That’s because the town is suburban, and you’ll want it to do things like get your groceries or go to the movies. However, if you are planning to commute into and about of Baltimore or Anapolis, you don’t technically need a car to survive. The Maryland Transit Administration runs a pretty good bus service in the area. You can get bus service in and out of the cities at a regular schedule, so if driving’s not your thing, don’t feel like you’ll be stuck at home. 

For a nice day trip, public transportation can get you to Washington, DC in about a half-hour . It’s the ideal place to be for a balance of quiet, suburban living and the exciting city life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Maryland City?
The average rent price for Maryland City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,890.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Maryland City?
Some of the colleges located in the Maryland City area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Maryland City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maryland City from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

