Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM
26 Apartments for rent in Sykesville, MD📍
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.
7527 MAIN STREET
7527 Main Street, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Guest house. Loft bedroom, hardwood floors, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. January 1st availability. Don't miss out on this charming cottage right off of Main Street.
Results within 5 miles of Sykesville
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Available now. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit.
14132 ROVER MILL RD
14132 Rover Mill Road, Howard County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
5+ Acres in West Friendship has everything you want from an easy commuter location just minutes from Turf Valley, Clarksville, Sykesville or Mt Airy to a fantastic library, the Gary J Aurthur Community Center, Western Regional Park, restaurants,
1204 LIBERTY
1204 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level.
1901 LENNOX DR #30
1901 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
AVAILABLE ON JUNE 20TH. MINT CONDITIONED MOVE-IN-READY 3 LVL TH CONDO W/3BED & 2.5BATH! MAIN LVL W/LIVING RM, OPEN KITCHEN DINING AREA W/STAINLESS STL APPS & HALF BATH. 2ND LVL W/2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FULL BATH & LAUNDRY RM.
Results within 10 miles of Sykesville
Verified
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2120 sqft
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.
50 OJIBWAY ROAD
50 Ojibway Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1702 sqft
Rare find! Charming! Live in the heart of the Baltimore County. Large 3 BR, 2.5 BA , 3 Level split contemporary townhouse w/enclosed fenced in large private patio, huge windows and wood burning fireplace in the fully finished basement.
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.
9958 SHERWOOD FARM ROAD
9958 Sherwood Farm Road, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2102 sqft
This gorgeous home offers a large living room, open kitchen and dining room with french door to deck overlooking huge common area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath with double vanity with large walk-in closet.
3301 DEMIREL WAY
3301 Demirel Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Unit C - 1800 finished sq feet in this 2 level 3bed/1.5 bath apt. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer Dryer in Unit. 1st floor features Huge Open Floor Plan, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Upper HUGE bedroom features walk-in closet & Full Bath.
9221 STAYMAN DRIVE W
9221 West Stayman Drive, Ellicott City, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2254 sqft
4 bed- 3 full bath Remodeled in 2017 home with new SS appliances, HVAC, and water heater. Mother-in-law suite on ground level - large office / bedroom , full bath, and kitchenette. Nice size backyard, large patio and shed.
10058 FOX DEN ROAD
10058 Fox Den Road, Ellicott City, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4407 sqft
Truly unique custom home located at the end of a quiet street in Ellicott city.. Elevation and curb appeal like very few homes on the market. Step inside this amazing home with top of the line finishes throughout.
2048 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2048 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury townhouse in gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with golf course view in Waverly Woods community.
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE
3326 Coventry Court Drive, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1478 sqft
Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting.
4611 SHEPPARD MANOR DR
4611 Sheppard Manor Drive, Howard County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
Exceptional custom built estate offering countless quality features and optimal living! Gorgeous hardwood floors on the main and upper level, phenomenal open floor plan, soaring ceilings, dual stairs, architectural columns, solarium, and main level
9961 OAK LEA CT
9961 Oaklea Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully maintained rancher with fresh paint! French door access to covered deck and fully finished walkout-level basement. Apply Online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/9961-Oak-Lea-Court-Ellicott-City-MD-21042-294455373
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sykesville, the median rent is $850 for a studio, $1,032 for a 1-bedroom, $1,295 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,665 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sykesville, check out our monthly Sykesville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sykesville area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sykesville from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
