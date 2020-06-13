Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.

Last updated June 3 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
757 SAINT MICHAELS DRIVE
757 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE/JULY -- Nice end-unit, 2-level townhome features 3 bedroom, 1-full and 1-half bathroom, and fenced back yard; located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and more; great location and convenient to schools,
Results within 1 mile of Mitchellville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2429 NICOL CIRCLE
2429 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3772 sqft
Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2711 ALMOND LANE
2711 Almond Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
This townhouse is beautiful to visit and live in. A great find. The house and neighborhood is great living. Property Vacant and on combo lockbox.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9815 BERRYWOOD COURT
9815 Berrywood Court, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1454 sqft
APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABLE MAY MOVE-IN. Minimum Credit Score 700. Good Rental & Credit History, no bankruptcy no collections. Minimum income $80,000. DRIVEWAY, HOUSE AND CARPET PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Mitchellville
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
76 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,334
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Greater Landover
24 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
City GuideMitchellville
Summers are particularly special in Prince George's County, where Mitchellville is located. Every July sees the return of the beloved Lake Arbor Jazz Fest, featuring performances by musicians, dancers, artists and athletes. A charitable event, the festival helps support local residents with tuition assistance and other benefits.

If you're the type who can't settle for one culture, one landscape or one lifestyle, then Mitchellville, MD is the place for you. Situated comfortably between D.C. and Baltimore, close to Philly, Atlantic City and Chesapeake Bay, it's hard to argue that any person would find fault with its location. Whether you dig small town quiet, which exemplifies Mitchellville, or big city events, which exemplifies all the areas nearby, you're pretty much in the center of the action or non-action, whatever you prefer. Feeling antsy one day and in need of intellectual stimulation? Check out the dozens of museums near the heart of the capital. Hungry for a bar crawl with the boys? Philly's scene has your back. Are you desperate for a quiet picnic with bushy trees and only the sound of the breeze to accompany you? Try Allen Pond Park a few minutes from central Mitchellville. The point is, you can have your small-town cake and eat adventure too, all here in lovely M-Ville, so what are you waiting for?

Moving to Mitchellville

Even folks who have moved countless times can use a refresher when it comes time to pack up and haul out for a new destination. Planting roots in a new town is always a little stressful, but you can reduce your anxiety with a little research and common sense. Here are a few ways you can make the switch from your current place to the grassy knolls of Mitchellville easy and fun.

Organization is Key

Begin by collecting all the papers you know are basic requirements of beginning any house hunt. Whether you're renting a single-family home or looking to drop a stack of cash on a new condo, you're going to need a few pieces of identification regardless. Start by grabbing a file and filling it with a copy of your ID, some recent pay stubs and your credit report. It goes without saying, hopefully, that you must go over your report with a fine-tooth comb to flush out any issues or inaccuracies. You want that bad boy looking sharp for your future landlord. It also helps to have a cashier's check ready for the security deposit and first month's rent when you're ready to sign on the dotted line.

If, like many Americans, your credit report leaves something to be desired, take the initiative to scrounge up some references that can assure the rental property you are fully capable of making good on your payments. The more prepared you are the better you look, and looking good is never bad.

Make a House a Home

If you're in the market for a single-family home, you're going to be delighted by your options in Mitchellville. The houses here are known for being larger than life, with several bedrooms the standard. Plus, all that outdoor space means plenty of breathing room. If you love entertaining, the patio may suddenly look like the best place to hold court. Prefer the cozy vertical space of a townhouse? There are plenty of those here, too. What you will have trouble finding, unfortunately, is one-bedroom apartments and hi-rise apartments. There just aren't a lot of options for those looking for smaller spots. The reality is you may be stuck looking outside the boundaries of the CDP if you want a studio apartment or condo for rent.

If you love character-filled homes, you've come to the right place. There are few brand spanking new builds, but houses from the 1950s through the '80s are a dime a dozen, so take the time to find your special style.

May as well get the bad news over with: Owners far outstrip renters. You're going to want to spend a good chunk of time searching for your ideal space, and it could mean waiting months for something to open up. Make sure you've dedicated enough money in your safety net to waiting out the capricious openings in the rental market.

Neighborhoods of Mitchellville

While Mitchellville places to rent are close to such big cities as D.C. and Philly, you won't find the types of distinctive neighborhoods here that you would in those urban locales. That said, there are features that set each section apart, so take a look around before accepting an offer on any old street.

North of Hwy 50: John Hanson Highways serves as a fairly decent divider of the two main sections of Mitchellville. Up top you'll find an industrial and commercial center, where you can grab groceries and other items quickly and easily. The homes are a little closely set together, but they're still sizable. You've got the Glenn Dale Recreation Center and Lanham Forest Recreation Center nearby, but if you want a luxury apartment, you'll have to cross the CDP boundary and try Carrollton Manor Apartments.

South of Hwy 50: Before you decide the north is for you, check out the amenities down south. If you love to golf, you've got two courses to play here: Enterprise Golf Course and The Country Club at Woodmore. There's a lot more open space, too, if you like to spread your wings. Few to no shopping centers means you'll have to drive a little further for your Burger King fix, but you'll survive. As for hi-rise apartments, just outside the CDP border is Lake Arbor Towers with gorgeous views of the county.

Living in Mitchellville

Though the heart of Mitchellville is definitely quiet, with classic small town charms like whimsical community events, lush parks and small shopping areas, there's much more to do in the surrounding areas than the little town reveals. Fans of outdoor adventures can certainly get excited about hiking, biking and boating on the Potomac River. There's also the thrills and spills of the Six Flags America roller coaster park, and the educational fun of the National Wildlife Visitor Center.

Prince George's County is flush with fun stuff, from local color runs to art gallery showings. The area is also a shopper's dream come true, with several malls nearby catering to both the bargain hunter and the designer dud enthusiast. And should you find even the county too small for your wide-eyed adventures, simply jump in the car (or on public transit) and head to the big cities surrounding you for some serious playtime.

Transportation

Getting around Mitchellville will require a car, as there aren't any great options within CDP limits, but in the cities and counties nearby there are lots of options for saving the planet and your wallet by taking public transit to work or play. The WMATA (rail) and Metrobus (uh, bus) take residents around Prince George's County and the wider Maryland and D.C. area. Your closest pickups are at The Boulevard in Lake Arbor or the New Carrollton Metro Station. Skip traffic and do the world a favor, take the train.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mitchellville?
The average rent price for Mitchellville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,170.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mitchellville?
Some of the colleges located in the Mitchellville area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mitchellville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mitchellville from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

