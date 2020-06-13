106 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD📍
If you're the type who can't settle for one culture, one landscape or one lifestyle, then Mitchellville, MD is the place for you. Situated comfortably between D.C. and Baltimore, close to Philly, Atlantic City and Chesapeake Bay, it's hard to argue that any person would find fault with its location. Whether you dig small town quiet, which exemplifies Mitchellville, or big city events, which exemplifies all the areas nearby, you're pretty much in the center of the action or non-action, whatever you prefer. Feeling antsy one day and in need of intellectual stimulation? Check out the dozens of museums near the heart of the capital. Hungry for a bar crawl with the boys? Philly's scene has your back. Are you desperate for a quiet picnic with bushy trees and only the sound of the breeze to accompany you? Try Allen Pond Park a few minutes from central Mitchellville. The point is, you can have your small-town cake and eat adventure too, all here in lovely M-Ville, so what are you waiting for?
Even folks who have moved countless times can use a refresher when it comes time to pack up and haul out for a new destination. Planting roots in a new town is always a little stressful, but you can reduce your anxiety with a little research and common sense. Here are a few ways you can make the switch from your current place to the grassy knolls of Mitchellville easy and fun.
Organization is Key
Begin by collecting all the papers you know are basic requirements of beginning any house hunt. Whether you're renting a single-family home or looking to drop a stack of cash on a new condo, you're going to need a few pieces of identification regardless. Start by grabbing a file and filling it with a copy of your ID, some recent pay stubs and your credit report. It goes without saying, hopefully, that you must go over your report with a fine-tooth comb to flush out any issues or inaccuracies. You want that bad boy looking sharp for your future landlord. It also helps to have a cashier's check ready for the security deposit and first month's rent when you're ready to sign on the dotted line.
If, like many Americans, your credit report leaves something to be desired, take the initiative to scrounge up some references that can assure the rental property you are fully capable of making good on your payments. The more prepared you are the better you look, and looking good is never bad.
Make a House a Home
If you're in the market for a single-family home, you're going to be delighted by your options in Mitchellville. The houses here are known for being larger than life, with several bedrooms the standard. Plus, all that outdoor space means plenty of breathing room. If you love entertaining, the patio may suddenly look like the best place to hold court. Prefer the cozy vertical space of a townhouse? There are plenty of those here, too. What you will have trouble finding, unfortunately, is one-bedroom apartments and hi-rise apartments. There just aren't a lot of options for those looking for smaller spots. The reality is you may be stuck looking outside the boundaries of the CDP if you want a studio apartment or condo for rent.
If you love character-filled homes, you've come to the right place. There are few brand spanking new builds, but houses from the 1950s through the '80s are a dime a dozen, so take the time to find your special style.
May as well get the bad news over with: Owners far outstrip renters. You're going to want to spend a good chunk of time searching for your ideal space, and it could mean waiting months for something to open up. Make sure you've dedicated enough money in your safety net to waiting out the capricious openings in the rental market.
While Mitchellville places to rent are close to such big cities as D.C. and Philly, you won't find the types of distinctive neighborhoods here that you would in those urban locales. That said, there are features that set each section apart, so take a look around before accepting an offer on any old street.
North of Hwy 50: John Hanson Highways serves as a fairly decent divider of the two main sections of Mitchellville. Up top you'll find an industrial and commercial center, where you can grab groceries and other items quickly and easily. The homes are a little closely set together, but they're still sizable. You've got the Glenn Dale Recreation Center and Lanham Forest Recreation Center nearby, but if you want a luxury apartment, you'll have to cross the CDP boundary and try Carrollton Manor Apartments.
South of Hwy 50: Before you decide the north is for you, check out the amenities down south. If you love to golf, you've got two courses to play here: Enterprise Golf Course and The Country Club at Woodmore. There's a lot more open space, too, if you like to spread your wings. Few to no shopping centers means you'll have to drive a little further for your Burger King fix, but you'll survive. As for hi-rise apartments, just outside the CDP border is Lake Arbor Towers with gorgeous views of the county.
Though the heart of Mitchellville is definitely quiet, with classic small town charms like whimsical community events, lush parks and small shopping areas, there's much more to do in the surrounding areas than the little town reveals. Fans of outdoor adventures can certainly get excited about hiking, biking and boating on the Potomac River. There's also the thrills and spills of the Six Flags America roller coaster park, and the educational fun of the National Wildlife Visitor Center.
Prince George's County is flush with fun stuff, from local color runs to art gallery showings. The area is also a shopper's dream come true, with several malls nearby catering to both the bargain hunter and the designer dud enthusiast. And should you find even the county too small for your wide-eyed adventures, simply jump in the car (or on public transit) and head to the big cities surrounding you for some serious playtime.
Transportation
Getting around Mitchellville will require a car, as there aren't any great options within CDP limits, but in the cities and counties nearby there are lots of options for saving the planet and your wallet by taking public transit to work or play. The WMATA (rail) and Metrobus (uh, bus) take residents around Prince George's County and the wider Maryland and D.C. area. Your closest pickups are at The Boulevard in Lake Arbor or the New Carrollton Metro Station. Skip traffic and do the world a favor, take the train.