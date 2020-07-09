1808 HARLEM AVENUE

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Big, beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Gleaming luxury vinyl plank flooring through the first floor. Huge living room and separate dining room. Brand new kitchen with tons of cabinet space and counter top seating/eating for three. (appliances to be installed before move-in) Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. New Ceramic tile bathroom featuring uniquely tiled shower. Big back yard - perfect for entertaining. Home is directly across from the Robert Coleman Elementary School. Close to shopping and transportation. Water included in rent!