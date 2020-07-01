Rent Calculator
1732 S Hanover Street
1732 S Hanover Street
1732 South Hanover Street
No Longer Available
Location
1732 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Baltimore City Rowhome (Federal Hill) 2B, 2.5 Ba - Property Id: 82213
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82213
Property Id 82213
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5502305)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have any available units?
1732 S Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1732 S Hanover Street have?
Some of 1732 S Hanover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1732 S Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1732 S Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 S Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street offer parking?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street does not offer parking.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 S Hanover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 S Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.
