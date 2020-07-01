All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1732 S Hanover Street

1732 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1732 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Baltimore City Rowhome (Federal Hill) 2B, 2.5 Ba - Property Id: 82213

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82213
Property Id 82213

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 S Hanover Street have any available units?
1732 S Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 S Hanover Street have?
Some of 1732 S Hanover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 S Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1732 S Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 S Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street offer parking?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street does not offer parking.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 S Hanover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1732 S Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 S Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 S Hanover Street has units with dishwashers.

