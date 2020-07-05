Rent Calculator
1724 E 28TH STREET
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:26 AM
1724 E 28TH STREET
1724 East 28th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1724 East 28th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET have any available units?
1724 E 28TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1724 E 28TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1724 E 28TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 E 28TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 E 28TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 E 28TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
