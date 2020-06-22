All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE

1712 East Belvedere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1712 East Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely, large 3-4 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome with renovated kitchen, bathroom, finished basement, new carpet, wood floors, freshly painted. Close to shopping, Towson, Morgan State, public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE have any available units?
1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 E BELVEDERE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
