loch raven
575 Apartments for rent in Loch Raven, Baltimore, MD
14 Units Available
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
15 Units Available
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Loch Raven
21 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
7 Units Available
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
5 Units Available
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
31 Units Available
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$937
712 sqft
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel.
1 Unit Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
10 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
3 Units Available
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
960 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent.
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
1 Unit Available
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,040
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent.
1 Unit Available
1020 E Belvedere Ave
1020 East Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
1020 E Belvedere Ave - Property Id: 303757 Available July 1st. Two levels plus basement. Open concept layout with hardwood floors and recessed lighting. The property has central AC and laundry room and 4th bedroom in the basement.
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Avenue
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room for those family dinners.
1 Unit Available
1216 Sheridan Ave
1216 Sheridan Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome in Woodbourne ~ HUGE Backyard! - Sunny 3 bedroom in Woodbourne area boasts large windows, freshly stained hardwood floors, and HUGE backyard! Main level living room features floor to ceiling windows for ample natural light.
1 Unit Available
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.
1 Unit Available
1109 Meridene Dr 1st floor
1109 Meridene Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 Bedroom Apartments With Washer/Dryer - 2 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer Very nice Neighborhood (RLNE5858070)
1 Unit Available
4711 Pilgrim Rd
4711 Pilgrim Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1304 sqft
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2Bath Stand-alone home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bath.
1 Unit Available
97 ASHLAR HILL COURT
97 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
Beautiful 2bed 2bath spacious one level condo (no steps!!) in Parkville Baltimore county. Washer/Dryer, Hardwood/Tile Floors, Central Air, move-in ready. Pet case by case, Voucher considered. Credit issue flexible with higher deposit.
1 Unit Available
5506 MIDWOOD AVENUE
5506 Midwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
726 sqft
You will love the quality and comfort of this exceptional renovation, full of modern amenities! Enjoy comfortable living in this home near Belvedere Square with gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and brand new carpet in the 2 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1222 HARWOOD AVENUE
1222 Harwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1216 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath end townhome and make it your home today! Recently updated main bathroom. Bright bay window in living room. Large dining area and hardwood floors on main floor and upstairs bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2906 GRINDON AVENUE
2906 Grindon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
816 sqft
Charming Second Floor Unit With Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Bedroom and Enclosed Sun Room. Rent Includes, ADT Security Monitoring With Cameras, Water, Laundry Access, Furnishings.
