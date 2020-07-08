All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1642 E. 25th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1642 E. 25th St.
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

1642 E. 25th St.

1642 East 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1642 East 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This three bedroom 2 bath house features freshly painted rooms, new carpet, central air condition and washer dryer hook-ups in the basement. Rent this house for ONLY $975 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 E. 25th St. have any available units?
1642 E. 25th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 E. 25th St. have?
Some of 1642 E. 25th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 E. 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1642 E. 25th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 E. 25th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1642 E. 25th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1642 E. 25th St. offer parking?
No, 1642 E. 25th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1642 E. 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 E. 25th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 E. 25th St. have a pool?
No, 1642 E. 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1642 E. 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 1642 E. 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 E. 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 E. 25th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland