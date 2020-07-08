Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1603 North Warwick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1603 North Warwick Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1603 North Warwick Avenue
1603 North Warwick Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1603 North Warwick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath near Coppin State University. Property features include central air and washer dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1603 North Warwick Avenue have any available units?
1603 North Warwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1603 North Warwick Avenue have?
Some of 1603 North Warwick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1603 North Warwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1603 North Warwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 North Warwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1603 North Warwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1603 North Warwick Avenue offer parking?
No, 1603 North Warwick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1603 North Warwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 North Warwick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 North Warwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1603 North Warwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1603 North Warwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1603 North Warwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 North Warwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 North Warwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland