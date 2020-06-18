All apartments in Baltimore
1444 Henry Street

Location

1444 Henry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1BR 1BATH plus DEN Townhouse with PARKING PAD available in Central Federal Hill; Updated kitchen features granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances (including stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher); Bathroom includes a super bath with glass tile; Ample closet space; Washer/Dryer; Central A/C; Gas heating, cooking, and hot water.

Use the following links to view the Henry Street Video Tour:
-Henry Street 1st Floor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coDvaU5AkQg&t=19s
-Henry Street 2nd Floor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I64PpRdFiU&t=16s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Henry Street have any available units?
1444 Henry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Henry Street have?
Some of 1444 Henry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Henry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1444 Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1444 Henry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Henry Street does offer parking.
Does 1444 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 Henry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 1444 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 1444 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
