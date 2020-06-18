1444 Henry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1BR 1BATH plus DEN Townhouse with PARKING PAD available in Central Federal Hill; Updated kitchen features granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless-steel appliances (including stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher); Bathroom includes a super bath with glass tile; Ample closet space; Washer/Dryer; Central A/C; Gas heating, cooking, and hot water.



Use the following links to view the Henry Street Video Tour:

-Henry Street 1st Floor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coDvaU5AkQg&t=19s

-Henry Street 2nd Floor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4I64PpRdFiU&t=16s