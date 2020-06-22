All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 130 Scott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
130 Scott St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:25 PM

130 Scott St

130 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Hollins Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34547ec0c4 ---- Beautifully restored Historic 4 level Home with new finishes throughout. Featuring hardwood floors, expansive 1st floor kitchen, Living and family rooms. Three large bedrooms-one featuring a second level loft/office. Situated on the west side of Baltimore-a tremendously convenient Location: near UM Med Center & School/Research Campus, Camden Yards, MARC, Light-Rail & Stadiums. Easy Access to/from 95 & BWI. Schedule your showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Scott St have any available units?
130 Scott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 130 Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
130 Scott St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Scott St pet-friendly?
No, 130 Scott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 130 Scott St offer parking?
No, 130 Scott St does not offer parking.
Does 130 Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Scott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Scott St have a pool?
No, 130 Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 130 Scott St have accessible units?
No, 130 Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Scott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Scott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Scott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Scott St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland