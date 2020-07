130 S ANN STREET

Amenities

IMMACULATE 4 STORY HOME LOCATED IN UPPER FELLS POINT ON SOUGHT AFTER BLOCK WITH 2 CAR GARAGE PARKING!!! OVER 2,400+ SQUARE FEET. GLISTENING FINISHED IN PLACE OAK HARDWOODS CASCADE THROUGHOUT. ENJOY WHITE CUSTOM CABINETRY, UPGRADED TRIM AND PAINT PACKAGE, IMPORTED TILE, CAESARSTONE COUNTERTOPS, DESIGNER LIGHTING, SS GE MONOGRAM APPLIANCES IN STUNNING CHEF'S KITCHEN. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HIGH CEILINGS. TONS OF STORAGE. WALK-IN SHOWERS. WALK-IN CLOSETS. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS INCLUDING MASTER SUITE WITH SOAKING TUB, DOUBLE BOWL VANITY, FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWER, AND DUAL SHOWER HEADS. EXPANSIVE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING WITH AMAZING CITY AND WATER VIEWS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO RETAIL SHOPPING, LOCAL DINING, PATTERSON PARK, FELLS POINT, HARBOR EAST, AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!