Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 125 S CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
125 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
125 S CURLEY STREET
125 South Curley Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
125 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home Features Granite counter tops, custom cabinets , Hardwood floors,Three beds 1 and 1/2 bath , Large Living room. Two Blocks from the Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
125 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 125 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 125 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 125 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Marylander Apartments
3501 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland