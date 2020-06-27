All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

125 S CURLEY STREET

125 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home Features Granite counter tops, custom cabinets , Hardwood floors,Three beds 1 and 1/2 bath , Large Living room. Two Blocks from the Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
125 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 125 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

