All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1225 HOLLINS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1225 HOLLINS STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1225 HOLLINS STREET

1225 Hollins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1225 Hollins Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move right into this 2 level one bedroom, one bathroom with cute fenced yard, eat in kitchen and much more! Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET have any available units?
1225 HOLLINS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1225 HOLLINS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1225 HOLLINS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 HOLLINS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET offer parking?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET have a pool?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 HOLLINS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 HOLLINS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland