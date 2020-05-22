Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1202 WILLIAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1202 WILLIAM STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:37 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1202 WILLIAM STREET
1202 William Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1202 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1202 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1202 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1202 WILLIAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 WILLIAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland