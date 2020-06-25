105 N LINWOOD AVENUE

105 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse, 3 levels including finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors, central air, new washer and dryer, new stove and refrigerator! Skylights and Plenty of parking! Short walk to the park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
