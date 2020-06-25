All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
105 N LINWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM

105 N LINWOOD AVENUE

105 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

105 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse, 3 levels including finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors, central air, new washer and dryer, new stove and refrigerator! Skylights and Plenty of parking! Short walk to the park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
105 N LINWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
105 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N LINWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland