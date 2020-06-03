62 Western Ave.

Amenities
Location, location, location! Luxurious open layout semi-furnished 2 bed townhouse duplex with lovely deck. Literally a 3 mins walk to Central Square, Red Line, shops, restaurants, and many local amenities. Renovated with hardwood floors, central air/AC, custom stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom and lots of closet space. Key features: Private entrance, custom finishings, unique bamboo cupboards, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. This lovely home is meticulously detailed throughout. Large parking spot is negotiable! A must see indeed!
Terms: One year lease