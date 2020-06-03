All apartments in Cambridge
62 Western Ave.

62 Western Avenue · (617) 755-9931
Location

62 Western Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! Luxurious open layout semi-furnished 2 bed townhouse duplex with lovely deck. Literally a 3 mins walk to Central Square, Red Line, shops, restaurants, and many local amenities. Renovated with hardwood floors, central air/AC, custom stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom and lots of closet space. Key features: Private entrance, custom finishings, unique bamboo cupboards, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. This lovely home is meticulously detailed throughout. Large parking spot is negotiable! A must see indeed!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Western Ave. have any available units?
62 Western Ave. has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Western Ave. have?
Some of 62 Western Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Western Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
62 Western Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Western Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 62 Western Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 62 Western Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 62 Western Ave. does offer parking.
Does 62 Western Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Western Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Western Ave. have a pool?
No, 62 Western Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 62 Western Ave. have accessible units?
No, 62 Western Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Western Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Western Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
