22 Chestnut Pl.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:08 AM

22 Chestnut Pl.

22 Chestnut Place · (617) 744-4733
Location

22 Chestnut Place, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This a great 0 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brookline Village. The apartment features A/C,Disposal,Elevator,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,Laundry in Building,Refrigerator,Separate Kitchen and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Chestnut Pl. have any available units?
22 Chestnut Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 22 Chestnut Pl. have?
Some of 22 Chestnut Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Chestnut Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Chestnut Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Chestnut Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Chestnut Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 22 Chestnut Pl. offer parking?
No, 22 Chestnut Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 22 Chestnut Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Chestnut Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Chestnut Pl. have a pool?
No, 22 Chestnut Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Chestnut Pl. have accessible units?
No, 22 Chestnut Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Chestnut Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Chestnut Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Chestnut Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Chestnut Pl. has units with air conditioning.
