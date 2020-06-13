/
202 Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41 Howe St.
41 Howe Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Wellesley Farm House - Property Id: 245225 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245225 Property Id 245225 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826651)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Oakland St
45 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1400 sqft
Charming Wellesley Hills Rental - Property Id: 289127 Charming 3 Bedroom contemporary house with new kitchen and masterbath. Kitchen and living room are open design.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
600 Washington St
600 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Bigger than many single family homes! 1500 SF commuter dream lower level apartment in the prestigious, stately Washington House. Master BR with full bath and huge walk-in closet. Warm and inviting nook perfect for reading and sipping morning coffee.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
42 Edmunds Rd.
42 Edmunds Road, Wellesley, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
4255 sqft
Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Oak St.
11 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
67 Oak St
67 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
3140 sqft
Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants.
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street - Unit 1
2 Elm St, Wellesley, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2500 sqft
Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Wellesley
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
11 Pennsylvania
11 Pennsylvania Avenue, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1276 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
1102 Boylston St.
1102 Boylston Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
379 Hunnewell St.
379 Hunnewell Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Come and enjoy all the custom finishes this beautiful owner's 3-level townhouse-- with 3 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1439 sqft
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Auburndale
1 Unit Available
276 Grove
276 Grove Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
126 Sherburn Ciircle
126 Sherburn Circle, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
A very spacious single-family home on a beautiful tree-lined street with multiple levels of living space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Newton Upper Falls
1 Unit Available
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Waban
1 Unit Available
2019 Beacon Street
2019 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2019 Beacon Street in Newton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wellesley
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
37 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
$
Bleachery
39 Units Available
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,345
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wellesley, the median rent is $1,413 for a studio, $1,612 for a 1-bedroom, $1,999 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,512 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wellesley, check out our monthly Wellesley Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Wellesley area include Babson College, Massachusetts Bay Community College, Rhode Island College, Providence College, and Becker College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
