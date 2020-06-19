Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 20
34 Dwight
34 Dwight Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
34 Dwight Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End
Amenities
on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Laundry in basement. Floor through unit. GREAT value.Heat and hot water included! Spacious condo quality unit on one of Boston
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 Dwight have any available units?
34 Dwight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 34 Dwight currently offering any rent specials?
34 Dwight isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Dwight pet-friendly?
No, 34 Dwight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 34 Dwight offer parking?
No, 34 Dwight does not offer parking.
Does 34 Dwight have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Dwight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Dwight have a pool?
No, 34 Dwight does not have a pool.
Does 34 Dwight have accessible units?
No, 34 Dwight does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Dwight have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Dwight does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Dwight have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Dwight does not have units with air conditioning.
