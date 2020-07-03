Rent Calculator
802 North Drexel Avenue
802 North Drexel Avenue
802 North Drexel Avenue
Location
802 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with a huge garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue have any available units?
802 North Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 802 North Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 North Drexel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 North Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 North Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 North Drexel Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 North Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 North Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 North Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 North Drexel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 North Drexel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 North Drexel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
