Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes for rent offer a picturesque community environment that features spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden-style homes. Surrounded by large oaks, tree lined sidewalks, and open green space, our apartment homes combine a small town charm with the heart of the big city. 400 Winchester is conveniently located just moments away from the heart of Vinings and the various dining and shopping destinations that contribute to the city's invigorating nightlife. Select newly renovated units include stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and updated countertops. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, renovated clubhouse and business center, laundry facilities and laundry hook-ups in select units and a fenced in leash-free dog park. 400 Winchester is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.