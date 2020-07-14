All apartments in Vinings
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes

400 Winchester Trail · (678) 203-9718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
SUMMER IS HERE SO ARE THE SAVINGS! --- LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 7.24.20 TO RECEIVE $300 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT. NEW APPLICANTS ONLY. 10-12 MONTH LEASE TERM REQUIRED.
Location

400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0514 · Avail. Jul 17

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0908 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 1413 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Unit 0405 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes for rent offer a picturesque community environment that features spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden-style homes. Surrounded by large oaks, tree lined sidewalks, and open green space, our apartment homes combine a small town charm with the heart of the big city. 400 Winchester is conveniently located just moments away from the heart of Vinings and the various dining and shopping destinations that contribute to the city's invigorating nightlife. Select newly renovated units include stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and updated countertops. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, renovated clubhouse and business center, laundry facilities and laundry hook-ups in select units and a fenced in leash-free dog park. 400 Winchester is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have any available units?
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes has 14 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have?
Some of 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER IS HERE SO ARE THE SAVINGS! --- LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 7.24.20 TO RECEIVE $300 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT. NEW APPLICANTS ONLY. 10-12 MONTH LEASE TERM REQUIRED.
Is 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
