Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
374 Mount Vernon Highway
374 Mount Vernon Highway NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
374 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Branches
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Atlanta/Sandy Springs Location. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch, Hardwood Floors, SEP LR, DR, Sun Room/Office-Private setting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have any available units?
374 Mount Vernon Highway doesn't have any available units at this time.
Sandy Springs, GA
.
What amenities does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have?
Some of 374 Mount Vernon Highway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 374 Mount Vernon Highway currently offering any rent specials?
374 Mount Vernon Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Mount Vernon Highway pet-friendly?
No, 374 Mount Vernon Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs
.
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway offer parking?
Yes, 374 Mount Vernon Highway does offer parking.
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Mount Vernon Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have a pool?
No, 374 Mount Vernon Highway does not have a pool.
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have accessible units?
No, 374 Mount Vernon Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Mount Vernon Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Mount Vernon Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Mount Vernon Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
