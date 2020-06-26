All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:56 PM

449 Rockford Pass Southwest

449 Rockford Pass · No Longer Available
Location

449 Rockford Pass, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Feel safe and sound in this gated community close to Marietta Square!
Beautiful open floor plan with large kitchen open to family room.
Owner's suite has sitting room and 3 walk-in closets! A must see!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest have any available units?
449 Rockford Pass Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 449 Rockford Pass Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
449 Rockford Pass Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Rockford Pass Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest offer parking?
No, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest have a pool?
No, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest have accessible units?
No, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Rockford Pass Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Rockford Pass Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
