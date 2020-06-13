/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
47 Cheap Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
36 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$850
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Powers Park
11 Units Available
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
8 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
313 Manget Street SE
313 Manget Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Cute! Adorable! Comfortable! Cozy kitchen, cabinets, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave with open view to living room. Duplex with rocking chair front porch. Just minutes to Marietta square.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit B
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Cozy fit that is suitable for up to 2 people. Is about 800 sqft. No worries relating to the water company! Along with rent an additional $50.00 dollars will be added for water bill.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit D
1580 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
This is a one Bedroom, One Bath Apartment unit for up to two persons. Included in the Rent is a $50.00 Water fee. Tenant is responsible for Power, Gas and Trash pick up. There is a $50.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1575 Wildwood Road Northeast
1575 Wildwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$671
Wildwood - Property Id: 295856 Private room in a renovated home. A short walk to bus line 50 and a quick drive to Roswell Rd.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fair Oaks
3 Units Available
Knox Landing Apartments
1549 Knox Drive, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$798
411 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Now leasing gorgeous upgraded 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Results within 5 miles of Marietta
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$928
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarietta 3 BedroomsMarietta Accessible ApartmentsMarietta Apartments under $1,000Marietta Apartments under $1,100Marietta Apartments under $900
Marietta Apartments with BalconyMarietta Apartments with GarageMarietta Apartments with GymMarietta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarietta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarietta Apartments with ParkingMarietta Apartments with Pool