Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Trellis

Open Now until 6pm
1275 Cunningham Rd SW · (770) 504-4497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move In By June 15th And Receive $350 Off June's Rent! | Ask About Our Limited-Time Application Special
Location

1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0904 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 1806 · Avail. now

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 1609 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Unit 2502 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trellis.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Make yourself at home in our apartments in Marietta, GA, and embrace an elevated level of comfort. A premier destination for luxury-inspired living, Trellis Apartments prioritizes your needs and wishes and brings forward a selection of spacious floor plans, embellished with sophisticated touches and all the amenities to support your lifestyle. Pets allowed!

Wake up every day inside your elegant two or three-bedroom residence and start the day with savoring your favorite brew on the patio/balcony. Preparing breakfast is an absolute delight in your well-equipped kitchen—especially since you had the option to choose either the gorgeous espresso cabinetry and modern black appliances or the lovely white shaker-style cabinets alongside stainless-steel appliances. The whole space is yours to personalize, of course. What we added for your convenience are the W/D hookups, large closets, ceiling fans, and cozy fireplaces for a touch of delicacy.

More than this, you’ll love lounging by the reso

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult 18 and older
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control: $3/month, Trash $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Trellis have any available units?
Trellis has 8 units available starting at $1,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trellis have?
Some of Trellis's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trellis currently offering any rent specials?
Trellis is offering the following rent specials: Move In By June 15th And Receive $350 Off June's Rent! | Ask About Our Limited-Time Application Special
Is Trellis pet-friendly?
Yes, Trellis is pet friendly.
Does Trellis offer parking?
No, Trellis does not offer parking.
Does Trellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trellis have a pool?
Yes, Trellis has a pool.
Does Trellis have accessible units?
No, Trellis does not have accessible units.
Does Trellis have units with dishwashers?
No, Trellis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Trellis have units with air conditioning?
No, Trellis does not have units with air conditioning.

