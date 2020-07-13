/
/
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
142 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Marietta, GA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,096
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1175 sqft
Access to I-75 and I-285 and Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. Walking distance to dining and shopping. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom units with brushed nickel fixtures, sunrooms, skylights, W/D hookups. Fitness center.
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
12 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
73 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1269 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$967
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
33 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
7 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
31 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
7 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
24 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarietta 3 BedroomsMarietta Accessible ApartmentsMarietta Apartments under $1,000Marietta Apartments under $1,100Marietta Apartments under $900
Marietta Apartments with BalconyMarietta Apartments with GarageMarietta Apartments with GymMarietta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarietta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarietta Apartments with ParkingMarietta Apartments with Pool