2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
17 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
11 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1317 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
50 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$946
1067 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1240 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
995 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1167 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
37 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1282 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
25 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1149 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1195 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1050 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1065 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
