All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like Parkside at Town Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
Parkside at Town Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Parkside at Town Center

1615 Cobb Pkwy NW · (479) 777-8725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
$500 Off Of First Full Month's Rent On 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA 30062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2310 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 6101 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1304 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,428

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1304 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside at Town Center.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
garage
parking
clubhouse
internet access
**We're now open! By appointments only**

Residents of Parkside at Town Center in Marietta appreciate the tranquility of their surroundings while enjoying quick, convenient access to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta. Our community provides sophisticated living nestled between Marietta and Kennesaw with breathtaking mountain views.

Parkside is located within the award-winning Cobb County school district, and just two miles away from Kennesaw State, Georgia’s third-largest university. Parkside residents enjoy easy upscale shopping and dining at nearby Town Center Mall, North West Atlanta’s largest shopping destination.

Our gated and pet friendly community offers luxury amenities for your 4-legged friends complete with a dog run, pet park with toys and pet spa. Our gym, yoga room, and business center are available 24 hours a day. We offer spacious 1,2,3, and loft apartment homes featuring oversized closets, garden-style tubs, LED lighting, brushed nickel hardware, crown molding, priva

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $99 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $35 per month, pest control $5 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/per month
restrictions: Agressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside at Town Center have any available units?
Parkside at Town Center has 8 units available starting at $1,202 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkside at Town Center have?
Some of Parkside at Town Center's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside at Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside at Town Center is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off Of First Full Month's Rent On 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments
Is Parkside at Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside at Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Parkside at Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Parkside at Town Center offers parking.
Does Parkside at Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkside at Town Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside at Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Parkside at Town Center has a pool.
Does Parkside at Town Center have accessible units?
No, Parkside at Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside at Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside at Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside at Town Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkside at Town Center has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkside at Town Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity