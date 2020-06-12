/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
39 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1050 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1065 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1307 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
79 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1074 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1404 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1164 sqft
Centrally located in East Cobb. Spacious apartments featuring separate living and dining areas and private balconies. On-site amenities include picnic areas, sport courts and swimming pools. Residents enjoy direct trail access to the Chattahoochee River.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1085 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
33 Units Available
The Hamptons at East Cobb
1523 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1181 sqft
The Hamptons at East Cobb Apartments in Marietta, GA offers luxury living at it’s best! We have five spacious floor plans to choose from that include all the great amenities you deserve.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1175 sqft
Access to I-75 and I-285 and Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. Walking distance to dining and shopping. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom units with brushed nickel fixtures, sunrooms, skylights, W/D hookups. Fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated April 13 at 08:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 27 at 02:04pm
15 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1249 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Pine Street Northeast
308 Pine Street Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1044 sqft
So Cute! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room situated on a level, private lot on a quiet side street. Open floor plan with ceiling fans and hardwood floors throughout. Furnace and water heater recently replaced.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victory
1 Unit Available
Balfour Marietta
152 Dodd Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com. Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity. Be the first to live in our completely renovated two bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.
