3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
248 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
18 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
89 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridenour
14 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1494 sqft
Centrally located in East Cobb. Spacious apartments featuring separate living and dining areas and private balconies. On-site amenities include picnic areas, sport courts and swimming pools. Residents enjoy direct trail access to the Chattahoochee River.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1280 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
14 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
36 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
79 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1269 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
