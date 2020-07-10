/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
112 Luxury Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
25 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
45 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$912
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
8 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
46 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Powers Park
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1125 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated April 13 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
247 Fowler Circle NE
247 Fowler Circle Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1447 sqft
Convenience is the word for this recently redecorated frame 1-story Bungalow, just 3 blocks north of the Historic Downtown Marietta Square. This home has an oversized covered “rocking chair” front porch.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 10:45pm
Contact for Availability
235 Charles Avenue Southeast
235 Charles Avenue Southeast, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
135 Marble Mill Rd
135 Marble Mill Road Northwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
Mill House Cottage - Property Id: 315613 This ..Mill House Cottage.. private rental home located in the Marble Mill Arts District is reminiscent of simpler times with 10 ft shiplap walls , designer appointments and tin ceiling.
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarietta 3 BedroomsMarietta Accessible ApartmentsMarietta Apartments under $1,000Marietta Apartments under $1,100Marietta Apartments under $900
Marietta Apartments with BalconyMarietta Apartments with GarageMarietta Apartments with GymMarietta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarietta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarietta Apartments with ParkingMarietta Apartments with Pool