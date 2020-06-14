Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with garage

Marietta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
1 of 20

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
1 of 39

21 Units Available
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
1 of 25

23 Units Available
23 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
1 of 38

15 Units Available
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
1 of 11

41 Units Available
41 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
1 of 23

15 Units Available
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
1 of 24

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1494 sqft
Centrally located in East Cobb. Spacious apartments featuring separate living and dining areas and private balconies. On-site amenities include picnic areas, sport courts and swimming pools. Residents enjoy direct trail access to the Chattahoochee River.
1 of 36

10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
1 of 31

79 Units Available
$
79 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1269 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
1 of 18

11 Units Available
Powers Park
11 Units Available
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1735 Barrington Overlook
1735 Barrington Overlook Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bathroom, open floor plan end unit! Quite cul-de-sac. Brand new granite counter tops in kitchen.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
Austin
1 Unit Available
325 Niles Court # 27A
325 Niles Ct, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Unique Opportunity to Live in a Gorgeous, Brand New Townhome Near MARIETTA SQUARE! Vibrant shops, restaurants and entertainment are a short stroll from your doorstep! Open floorplan and a stunning kitchen with a large island and a view to the family

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
Barrett Green
1 Unit Available
1110 Stillington Way
1110 Stillington Way, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2825 sqft
Be the first to live in this luxurious new-construction home in one of Marietta's most desirable Active Adult Communities - 1825 Stilesboro! Located off of Stilesboro Road, this home is convenient to shops, dining, medical facilities, trails and

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
Whitlock
1 Unit Available
612 Henry Drive
612 Henry Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2171 sqft
Beautiful townhome with high end interior such as hardwood flooring, wood stairs, custom trim work.Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, tile bathrooms w/ custom tile designs. Walking distance to Downtown Historic Marietta Square.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta
1 of 17

18 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
1 of 23

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
1 of 22

34 Units Available
34 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,308
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
1 of 41

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
1 of 33

55 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
55 Units Available
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1482 sqft
Situated adjacent to SunTrust Park and within walking distance of upscale shops and restaurants. Apartments feature 1-2 bedroom floor plans outfitted with open kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site clubhouse, swimming pool and entertainment center.
1 of 25

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
1 of 32

35 Units Available
35 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
1 of 1

154 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
154 Units Available
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1200 sqft
At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
Powers Park
1 Unit Available
568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast
568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Instant Access! Use Code 01332239 and follow the instructions at the property. Amazing rental opportunity! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Glens at Powers Ferry Subdivision.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5137 Afton Court
5137 Afton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1470 sqft
COMING SOON!! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Smyrna! Fantastic location! Close to everything! - Spacious, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome. One of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood.
City Guide for Marietta, GA

A metropolitan area with suburban tendencies, Marietta is the typical middle sister city, if you will. But not in the annoying Jan Brady way. Nestled between glam little sister, Atlanta and more settled older sister, Alpharetta, Marietta is a fabulous combo of the two. Bubbling with southern charm, a deep sense of pride and a sort of urban attitude, Marietta is a diverse area full of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and religions (in fact, there are over 150 places of worship here)....

Of course, it wouldn’t be a truly exciting southern town without a bit of history (Civil War battlefields), mystique (the city inspired Gone With the Wind), excitement (theme parks) and college students (Embry Riddle and Southern Polytechnic). The outdoor spaces (parks and green ways) and amazing shopping are just added bonuses. Humid climate.

Moving to and living in Marietta is about wanting the best of all worlds. It is about embracing four very distinct, very different seasons (holy, hot summers Batman!), waving at your neighbors (howdy, y’all) and learning to love the local Marietta landmark aka the big chicken off of U.S. 41.

Got all that? Good. Now, let’s find you a place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Marietta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marietta, GA

Marietta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

