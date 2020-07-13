/
apartments with pool
179 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with pool
11 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
6 Units Available
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take
13 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
79 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
9 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
11 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1265 sqft
The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to entertainment, shopping and restaurants.
21 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
7 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
10 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
15 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
19 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$937
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
32 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
21 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
7 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
25 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
45 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
9 Units Available
Powers Park
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1125 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
3 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.
1 Unit Available
388 Oak Harbor Trl
388 Oak Harbor Trail, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1408 sqft
Available Now! Come Look and Lease this spacious end unit townhome located in a quiet community with pool. Property is an unbeatable location, just minutes from EVERYTHING in Kennesaw and Marietta.
