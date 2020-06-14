Apartment List
GA
marietta
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marietta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
88 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
16 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$951
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1175 sqft
Access to I-75 and I-285 and Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. Walking distance to dining and shopping. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom units with brushed nickel fixtures, sunrooms, skylights, W/D hookups. Fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
41 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1494 sqft
Centrally located in East Cobb. Spacious apartments featuring separate living and dining areas and private balconies. On-site amenities include picnic areas, sport courts and swimming pools. Residents enjoy direct trail access to the Chattahoochee River.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marietta, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marietta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

