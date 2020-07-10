/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 83
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
29 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
79 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1408 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
12 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
22 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1265 sqft
The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to entertainment, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
23 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
47 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Powers Park
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1125 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Similar Pages
Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarietta 3 BedroomsMarietta Accessible ApartmentsMarietta Apartments under $1,000Marietta Apartments under $1,100Marietta Apartments under $900
Marietta Apartments with BalconyMarietta Apartments with GarageMarietta Apartments with GymMarietta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarietta Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMarietta Apartments with ParkingMarietta Apartments with Pool