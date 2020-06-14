/
furnished apartments
67 Furnished Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta
1575 Wildwood Road Northeast
1575 Wildwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$671
Wildwood - Property Id: 295856 Private room in a renovated home. A short walk to bus line 50 and a quick drive to Roswell Rd.
1565 Springleaf Court SE
1565 Springleaf Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Welcome Home to this Furnished Luxury TownHome minutes from The Battery, Braves Stadium, Shopping & Restaurants! This home bost with an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, formal
Results within 5 miles of Marietta
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
1533 Park Brooke Cir SW
1533 Park Brooke Cir, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1875 sqft
Newly remodeled, beautiful townhome - Property Id: 296133 Newly remodeled, semi-Furnished townhome. All brand new furniture. Utilities included. Perfect for families, traveling executives, or medical professionals.
3612 Mcphail Dr NW
3612 Mc Phail Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
292 sqft
Basement Apartment - Property Id: 93656 Please read entire ad. Safe, Clean, Furnished, Private Basement Apartment. All Utilities included plus Free WIFI. Newly Remodeled, New Carpet, New Paint.
315 Glen Lake Drive Nw
315 Glen Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3500 sqft
Live like a King or Queen in this luxurious celebrity guest home with a perfect location for any professionals stay.
3246 Hampton Court Southeast - 1
3246 Hampton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1743 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous townhome close to I-75 in Cobb.
997 Davis Drive
997 Davis Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$40,000
14833 sqft
Sited on 3.7 private acres in the Buckhead area, this fully furnished Estate features a stylish kitchen with keeping room, finished terrace level with media room, bar, wine cellar and fabulous pool make this home an entertainer's dream.
Results within 10 miles of Marietta
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1188 sqft
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,371
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1254 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7chat!
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,830
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
