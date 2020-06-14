126 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with gym
A metropolitan area with suburban tendencies, Marietta is the typical middle sister city, if you will. But not in the annoying Jan Brady way. Nestled between glam little sister, Atlanta and more settled older sister, Alpharetta, Marietta is a fabulous combo of the two. Bubbling with southern charm, a deep sense of pride and a sort of urban attitude, Marietta is a diverse area full of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and religions (in fact, there are over 150 places of worship here)....
Of course, it wouldn’t be a truly exciting southern town without a bit of history (Civil War battlefields), mystique (the city inspired Gone With the Wind), excitement (theme parks) and college students (Embry Riddle and Southern Polytechnic). The outdoor spaces (parks and green ways) and amazing shopping are just added bonuses. Humid climate.
Moving to and living in Marietta is about wanting the best of all worlds. It is about embracing four very distinct, very different seasons (holy, hot summers Batman!), waving at your neighbors (howdy, y’all) and learning to love the local Marietta landmark aka the big chicken off of U.S. 41.
Got all that? Good. Now, let’s find you a place to call home.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Marietta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.