Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Marietta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
88 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
16 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$951
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$994
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1516 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Located within the Chattahoochee National Preserve. Amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1175 sqft
Access to I-75 and I-285 and Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. Walking distance to dining and shopping. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom units with brushed nickel fixtures, sunrooms, skylights, W/D hookups. Fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1238 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
City Guide for Marietta, GA

A metropolitan area with suburban tendencies, Marietta is the typical middle sister city, if you will. But not in the annoying Jan Brady way. Nestled between glam little sister, Atlanta and more settled older sister, Alpharetta, Marietta is a fabulous combo of the two. Bubbling with southern charm, a deep sense of pride and a sort of urban attitude, Marietta is a diverse area full of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and religions (in fact, there are over 150 places of worship here)....

Of course, it wouldn’t be a truly exciting southern town without a bit of history (Civil War battlefields), mystique (the city inspired Gone With the Wind), excitement (theme parks) and college students (Embry Riddle and Southern Polytechnic). The outdoor spaces (parks and green ways) and amazing shopping are just added bonuses. Humid climate.

Moving to and living in Marietta is about wanting the best of all worlds. It is about embracing four very distinct, very different seasons (holy, hot summers Batman!), waving at your neighbors (howdy, y’all) and learning to love the local Marietta landmark aka the big chicken off of U.S. 41.

Got all that? Good. Now, let’s find you a place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Marietta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Marietta, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Marietta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

