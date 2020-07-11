All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Crestmont

Open Now until 6pm
500 Williams Dr · (833) 824-8604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA 30066

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0511 · Avail. Aug 9

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0314 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0718 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestmont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
playground
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features. In our spacious one and two-bedroom homes, residents can find custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel finishes, and more. What’s more, residents can enjoy our sparkling swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor grill and picnic areas and professional on-site management and maintenance teams.

When you live at Crestmont, your options for fun are endless. Keep it local and spend the day at Six Flags White Water, hang out at “Skip” Wells Park or visit the historic Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. Change it up and take I-75, just a few blocks over, into Atlanta! Head over to the Georgia Aquarium, attend a concert at Terminal West or dine at The Optimist.

Contact us today if you're ready to be a part of our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $135-$300 Move-in Fee, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestmont have any available units?
Crestmont has 10 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crestmont have?
Some of Crestmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestmont currently offering any rent specials?
Crestmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crestmont pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestmont is pet friendly.
Does Crestmont offer parking?
Yes, Crestmont offers parking.
Does Crestmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crestmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestmont have a pool?
Yes, Crestmont has a pool.
Does Crestmont have accessible units?
Yes, Crestmont has accessible units.
Does Crestmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestmont has units with dishwashers.
Does Crestmont have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crestmont has units with air conditioning.
