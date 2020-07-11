Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly dog park playground

Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features. In our spacious one and two-bedroom homes, residents can find custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel finishes, and more. What’s more, residents can enjoy our sparkling swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor grill and picnic areas and professional on-site management and maintenance teams.



When you live at Crestmont, your options for fun are endless. Keep it local and spend the day at Six Flags White Water, hang out at “Skip” Wells Park or visit the historic Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield. Change it up and take I-75, just a few blocks over, into Atlanta! Head over to the Georgia Aquarium, attend a concert at Terminal West or dine at The Optimist.



