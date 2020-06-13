Apartment List
188 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA

Finding an apartment in Marietta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
89 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
15 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Ridge Apartments in Marietta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
17 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
8 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
23 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
49 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
36 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
32 Units Available
The Hamptons at East Cobb
1523 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1247 sqft
The Hamptons at East Cobb Apartments in Marietta, GA offers luxury living at it’s best! We have five spacious floor plans to choose from that include all the great amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
79 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1269 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Powers Park
11 Units Available
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 08:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 27 at 02:04pm
15 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1249 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Water Oak Way Sw
410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victory
1 Unit Available
Balfour Marietta
152 Dodd Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com. Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity. Be the first to live in our completely renovated two bedroom apartment homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Marietta, GA

Finding an apartment in Marietta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

