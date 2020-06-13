/
accessible apartments
105 Accessible Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
18 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$909
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1245 sqft
Spacious apartments with clever storage for all your stuff. Close to I-75. Community includes clubhouse, on-site laundry, playground and pool. Pet-friendly apartments with fireplace and well-appointed kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
33 Units Available
The Hamptons at East Cobb
1523 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1247 sqft
The Hamptons at East Cobb Apartments in Marietta, GA offers luxury living at it’s best! We have five spacious floor plans to choose from that include all the great amenities you deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Last updated February 27 at 02:04pm
15 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1249 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
Results within 1 mile of Marietta
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,288
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1107 sqft
Modern apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, salt water swimming pool, bocce ball court and cozy reading room. Apartments have quartz countertops, designer plank flooring and washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
154 Units Available
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1200 sqft
At The District at Windy Hill, high-class amenities combine with chic interiors and a truly amazing location to create the home you’ve been looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
34 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
51 Units Available
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,405
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1222 sqft
The Battery is a cultural hotspot, a unique mood that’s pure Atlanta. You’ll find that spirit at Revel Ballpark Apartments in Atlanta, GA, where luxury living is as eclectic and funky as the nightlife around it.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1809 Willow Branch Ln
1809 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
Luxurious Townhouse available in the highly sought after Ridenour community. Concorde Row at Ridenour features upscale living plus tons of amenities, including swim, tennis, playground and more.
