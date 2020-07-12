/
/
/
powers park
192 Apartments for rent in Powers Park, Marietta, GA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1125 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
1 of 21
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast
568 Lullingstone Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Instant Access! Use Code 01332239 and follow the instructions at the property. Amazing rental opportunity! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Glens at Powers Ferry Subdivision.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
586 Salem Woods Drive SE
586 Salem Woods Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1369 sqft
Updated townhouse close to 75. Super clean and lots natural light. Bright updated kitchen with granite, painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with fireplace, newer flooring and paint. Open living and dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2081 Pawnee Drive
2081 Pawnee Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
Wonderful cottage style home. 3 bedroom and 2 bath, Living and Dining Room. All hardwood floors. Updated kitchen. Fenced back yard. Level driveway with carport. No pets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1940 Hazelwood Drive Southeast
1940 Hazelwood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Self viewing only. Sign up through Rently to access home. Move-in ready 2 bedroom home. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit of $300 per pet, pending approval. Restrictions apply. Range and Refrigerator included.
Results within 1 mile of Powers Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1175 sqft
Access to I-75 and I-285 and Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. Walking distance to dining and shopping. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom units with brushed nickel fixtures, sunrooms, skylights, W/D hookups. Fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$949
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
941 sqft
With easy access to the nearby I-75, The Grandstand apartments in the leafy Georgia town of Marietta is perfect for those wanting recently renovated living space in a pet-friendly environment. Enjoy on-site pool and internet.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1579 sqft
Enjoy life just steps from Publix and several restaurants. Recently renovated, these apartments have large kitchens and walk-in closets. Make new friends in the game room.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
149 Units Available
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Live luxuriously at Marketplace Vista, a community of apartments in Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1228 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1265 sqft
The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to entertainment, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
21 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
25 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
45 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated April 13 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Augusta Drive
1305 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1097 sqft
Highly desirable recently renovated entry level 2bed/1bath condominium in Marietta! This condo features an open floorplan, with a large kitchen. Tile floors in kitchen, bath, living room, and sunroom. Nice balcony for your enjoyment.
