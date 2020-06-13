246 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1265 sqft
COME EXPERIENCE THE FALLS AT SOPE CREEK APARTMENTS IN MARIETTA FOR RENT The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridenour
14 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1494 sqft
Centrally located in East Cobb. Spacious apartments featuring separate living and dining areas and private balconies. On-site amenities include picnic areas, sport courts and swimming pools. Residents enjoy direct trail access to the Chattahoochee River.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
79 Units Available
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1269 sqft
Luxurious units have updated kitchens, black appliances, and ample cabinet space. Community has lush gardens, fishing lake, and hiking trails. Located just minutes from the heart of Marietta and its best amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Powers Park
11 Units Available
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 08:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 27 at 02:04pm
15 Units Available
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1249 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Just off I-75 in Marietta, near Kennesaw State University and Six Flags White Water.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
735 Stewart Avenue NW
735 Stewart Avenue Northwest, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1390 sqft
Wonderful Renovation of a 50's Ranch on a Large Corner Lot! Decorator Finishes! Best Location! 5 min to Marietta Square, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Pine Street Northeast
308 Pine Street Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1044 sqft
So Cute! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room situated on a level, private lot on a quiet side street. Open floor plan with ceiling fans and hardwood floors throughout. Furnace and water heater recently replaced.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Herbert Drive
123 Herbert Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Adorable Brick Ranch - This is a self touring home. To view the property please email a copy of your drivers license along with a phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
313 Manget Street SE
313 Manget Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Cute! Adorable! Comfortable! Cozy kitchen, cabinets, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave with open view to living room. Duplex with rocking chair front porch. Just minutes to Marietta square.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit D
1580 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
This is a one Bedroom, One Bath Apartment unit for up to two persons. Included in the Rent is a $50.00 Water fee. Tenant is responsible for Power, Gas and Trash pick up. There is a $50.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Marietta, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marietta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

