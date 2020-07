Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed

Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area. Residents of Element 41 enjoy a suburban life style within a dynamic Cobb County location with a dense concentration of restaurants, retail, employment centers, and night life!Element 41 offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans in a classic or custom design. The property offers best in class finishes and amenities and is unique in its abundant, meticulously maintained amenity package, including: two pools, large fitness center, two tennis courts, playground, and two-acre sports field with jogging trail, a car care center, clubhouse with Wi-Fi, and picnic areas with grills. Element 41 is truly a recreational paradise!