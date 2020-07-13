103 Apartments for rent in Marietta, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1520 sqft
This complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedrooms with balconies, sunrooms and patios, as well as separate dining areas, walk-in closets, a soccer field, a playground, a BBQ area and much more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
79 Units Available
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1424 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments and townhomes feature 10-foot ceilings, fireplaces, modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets. Units come with washer-dryer hookups and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool area with outdoor kitchen, running trail, volleyball. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1265 sqft
The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to entertainment, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
21 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1495 sqft
This fantastic, modern community is located near I-285 and I-75. Choose from six floor plans that may include vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, and designer interior features. On-site Health Hub. Home feature fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
15 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1482 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$937
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
21 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
7 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1667 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
$
25 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Powers Park
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1125 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
3 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a natural setting near I-75, I-285, and the Chattahoochee Trail. Renovated kitchens, large screened-in porches, and fireplaces with mantels. Electric car charging station.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
247 Fowler Circle NE
247 Fowler Circle Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1447 sqft
Convenience is the word for this recently redecorated frame 1-story Bungalow, just 3 blocks north of the Historic Downtown Marietta Square. This home has an oversized covered “rocking chair” front porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victory
Balfour Marietta
152 Dodd Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Austin
325 Niles Court
325 Niles Ct, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Unique Opportunity to Live in a Gorgeous, Brand New Townhome Near MARIETTA SQUARE! Vibrant shops, restaurants and entertainment are a short stroll from your doorstep! Open floorplan and a stunning kitchen with a large island and a view to the family

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
470 Barnes Mill Drive
470 Barnes Mill Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
988 sqft
Cute 2BR 1BA Marietta ranch is move-in ready and features a cozy family room and a sunny eat-in kitchen with a peninsular island open to a separate dining room.
City Guide for Marietta, GA

A metropolitan area with suburban tendencies, Marietta is the typical middle sister city, if you will. But not in the annoying Jan Brady way. Nestled between glam little sister, Atlanta and more settled older sister, Alpharetta, Marietta is a fabulous combo of the two. Bubbling with southern charm, a deep sense of pride and a sort of urban attitude, Marietta is a diverse area full of people from all walks of life, backgrounds and religions (in fact, there are over 150 places of worship here)....

Of course, it wouldn’t be a truly exciting southern town without a bit of history (Civil War battlefields), mystique (the city inspired Gone With the Wind), excitement (theme parks) and college students (Embry Riddle and Southern Polytechnic). The outdoor spaces (parks and green ways) and amazing shopping are just added bonuses. Humid climate.

Moving to and living in Marietta is about wanting the best of all worlds. It is about embracing four very distinct, very different seasons (holy, hot summers Batman!), waving at your neighbors (howdy, y’all) and learning to love the local Marietta landmark aka the big chicken off of U.S. 41.

Got all that? Good. Now, let’s find you a place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Marietta? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marietta, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marietta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

