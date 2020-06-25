All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
4855 Camplellton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4855 Camplellton Rd
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

4855 Camplellton Rd

4855 Campbellton Road SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4855 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4855 Camplellton Rd have any available units?
4855 Camplellton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 Camplellton Rd have?
Some of 4855 Camplellton Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 Camplellton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Camplellton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Camplellton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4855 Camplellton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4855 Camplellton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4855 Camplellton Rd offers parking.
Does 4855 Camplellton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 Camplellton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Camplellton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4855 Camplellton Rd has a pool.
Does 4855 Camplellton Rd have accessible units?
No, 4855 Camplellton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Camplellton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 Camplellton Rd has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus