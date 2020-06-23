Rent Calculator
3960 La Salle Rd SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
3960 La Salle Rd SW
3960 La Salle Way SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3960 La Salle Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Baker Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, Newly Renovated 5 Bed 2 Bath single family home! ready for you now! - 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!
(RLNE3781159)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW have any available units?
3960 La Salle Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3960 La Salle Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
3960 La Salle Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 La Salle Rd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3960 La Salle Rd SW is pet friendly.
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW offer parking?
No, 3960 La Salle Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 La Salle Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW have a pool?
No, 3960 La Salle Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 3960 La Salle Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3960 La Salle Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3960 La Salle Rd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3960 La Salle Rd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Decatur, GA
