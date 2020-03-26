348 8TH Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PIEDMONT PARK & the BELTLINE are just a short walk from this beautifully updated & spacious 2BR/1BA FIRST FLOOR UNIT in restored 1920 duplex. Big LIVING ROOM w/decorative fireplace, formal DINING ROOM, butler's pantry, indoor utility rm with high end front loading WASHER&DRYER. 2 large bedrooms plus beautifully restored black&white tile bath w/updated fixtures. Master BR has 2 walk in closets! Pretty refinished REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, 9' ceilings, OFF STREET PARKING, basement storage. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance included in rent. NO PETS,no smoking,NO AirBnB