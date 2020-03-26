348 8TH Street NE

Amenities
PIEDMONT PARK & the BELTLINE are just a short walk from this beautifully updated & spacious 2BR/1BA FIRST FLOOR UNIT in restored 1920 duplex. Big LIVING ROOM w/decorative fireplace, formal DINING ROOM, butler's pantry, indoor utility rm with high end front loading WASHER&DRYER. 2 large bedrooms plus beautifully restored black&white tile bath w/updated fixtures. Master BR has 2 walk in closets! Pretty refinished REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, 9' ceilings, OFF STREET PARKING, basement storage. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance included in rent. NO PETS,no smoking,NO AirBnB