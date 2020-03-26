All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

348 8TH Street NE

348 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

348 8th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PIEDMONT PARK & the BELTLINE are just a short walk from this beautifully updated & spacious 2BR/1BA FIRST FLOOR UNIT in restored 1920 duplex. Big LIVING ROOM w/decorative fireplace, formal DINING ROOM, butler's pantry, indoor utility rm with high end front loading WASHER&DRYER. 2 large bedrooms plus beautifully restored black&white tile bath w/updated fixtures. Master BR has 2 walk in closets! Pretty refinished REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, 9' ceilings, OFF STREET PARKING, basement storage. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance included in rent. NO PETS,no smoking,NO AirBnB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 8TH Street NE have any available units?
348 8TH Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 8TH Street NE have?
Some of 348 8TH Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 8TH Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
348 8TH Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 8TH Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 348 8TH Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 348 8TH Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 348 8TH Street NE offers parking.
Does 348 8TH Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 8TH Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 8TH Street NE have a pool?
No, 348 8TH Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 348 8TH Street NE have accessible units?
No, 348 8TH Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 348 8TH Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 8TH Street NE has units with dishwashers.
