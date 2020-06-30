Rent Calculator
316 Atwood Street SW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM
316 Atwood Street SW
316 Atwood Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
316 Atwood Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Great Townhome Duplex w/hardwood floors on main, master on main, updated kitchen, Living/Dining Room combo, private parking, laundry room, neutral carpet upstairs, fresh paint, cul-de-sac street. All electric and Section 8 approved !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Atwood Street SW have any available units?
316 Atwood Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 316 Atwood Street SW have?
Some of 316 Atwood Street SW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 Atwood Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
316 Atwood Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Atwood Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 316 Atwood Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 316 Atwood Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 316 Atwood Street SW offers parking.
Does 316 Atwood Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Atwood Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Atwood Street SW have a pool?
No, 316 Atwood Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 316 Atwood Street SW have accessible units?
No, 316 Atwood Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Atwood Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Atwood Street SW has units with dishwashers.
